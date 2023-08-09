Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

With the Phillies in an early 3-0 hole, Schwarber flipped the script by launching a three-run shot in the third inning and a two-run blast in the fourth, both off Trevor Williams. The 30-year-old slugger has become almost purely a Three True Outcomes hitter lately -- including an 0-for-3 showing in Tuesday's nightcap that featured two walks and a run scored, he's slashed .152/.374/.348 over his last 20 games with four of his 10 hits leaving the yard, to go along with 12 runs and 15 RBI.