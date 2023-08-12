Schwarber was removed from Friday's game versus the Twins after fouling a ball off his left foot, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
This looks to be mainly about getting Schwarber off his feet with the Phillies up nine runs at the time of his removal. Consider him day-to-day. Schwarber reached base in all four plate appearances -- singling twice and walking twice -- before exiting.
