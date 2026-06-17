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Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: First to reach 25 homers in 2026

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Schwarber went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Marlins.

With Tuesday's solo shot, Schwarber became the first player in the major leagues this season to slug 25 home runs. It's also worth noting the All-Star slugger started at first base, marking just his second appearance at the position this year and the 13th of his career. Schwarber is batting .249 with 35 extra-base hits, 43 RBI, 46 walks and 44 runs scored across 315 plate appearances.

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