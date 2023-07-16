Schwarber went 3-for-10 with two home runs and five RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Padres.

The Phillies put together comeback wins in both contests, and Schwarber was in the thick of each rally, taking Nick Martinez deep for a solo shot in the seventh inning of the matinee before tagging Ryan Weathers for a three-run blast in the fifth inning of the nightcap. Schwarber's .189 batting average remains a tough pill to swallow in traditional roto formats, but his 24 homers and 54 RBI through 92 games still provide solid fantasy value.