Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Rockies.
Schwarber tied the game at 3-3 with his fifth homer of the season in the bottom of the seventh. Through 21 games (91 plate appearances), he's slashing .215/.319/.456 with 10 RBI, but he's struck out 24 times.
