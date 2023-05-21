Schwarber went 1-for-2 with a grand slam, two walks and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-3 victory over the Cubs.

Schwarber took Jameson Taillon deep with the bases loaded in the first inning and proceeded to walk in his next two at-bats before striking out in his final appearance. 15 of the slugger's 28 hits this season have been for extra bases, including 11 home runs, and he's slashing just .176/.314/.409. Schwarber's batting average has never been indicative of his overall impact, but his OBP and SLG are both the lowest they've been since his final year with Chicago.