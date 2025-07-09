Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Schwarber's seventh-inning homer put the Phillies ahead 3-1. Over his last 20 games, he's batting .288 (21-for-73) with six homers, four doubles, four steals and 13 RBI. The 32-year-old is having a fantastic year with a .254/.384/.549 slash line, 28 homers, 65 RBI, 64 runs scored, nine steals, 13 doubles and one triple over 92 contests. At his current pace, Schwarber could take a run at his career highs in homers (47) and RBI (104) by the end of the year.