Schwarber homered and walked for Team USA in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic final.

Schwarber absolutely blistered a solo homer off Yu Darvish in the eighth inning to bring USA to within a run at 3-2. They would get no closer. Schwarber homered twice in the event while driving in four runs with a slash of .214/.450/.643 over seven games.