Schwarber homered and walked for Team USA in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic final.
Schwarber absolutely blistered a solo homer off Yu Darvish in the eighth inning to bring USA to within a run at 3-2. They would get no closer. Schwarber homered twice in the event while driving in four runs with a slash of .214/.450/.643 over seven games.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Set to bat second•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Homers again in loss•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Solo shot in Game 5 loss•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Mashes homer in Game 3•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Swipes second bag of NLCS in win•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Smacks another homer in NLCS•