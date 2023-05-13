Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.
Schwarber gave the Phillies their first lead of the game with his seventh-inning blast. The hard-hitting outfielder has hit two homers over his last four games, and he's up to nine long balls on the year. He's slashing .188/.304/.413 with 18 RBI, 20 runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases through 38 contests.
