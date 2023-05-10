Schwarber left Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays after fouling a ball off of his foot, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Schwarber went 0-for-2 with a walk before leaving. The outfielder was replaced by Dalton Guthrie in left field after he was unable to continue. For now, Schwarber's status should be considered day-to-day, but he is likely to undergo further imaging to determine the severity of the injury
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Homers, drives in three•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Batting fifth Sunday•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: In leadoff spot Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Smacks sixth homer of season•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Crushes sixth home run•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Hits fifth homer of season•