Schwarber went 4-for-5 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the Marlins.

While he paces the National League in long balls with 56 and sits two homers back of Ryan Howard's club-record 58 with four games to go, Schwarber set a major-league record in Wednesday's rout with his third-inning shot off Ryan Weathers. An incredible 23 of Schwarber's blasts this season have come off left-handed pitching, breaking the MLB record for a left-handed hitter that had been held by Matt Olson (2021) and Hall of Famer Stan Musial (1949). Schwarber suddenly has a very realistic chance at setting a new Phillies record for home runs in a season, having gone yard six times in the last 10 contests.