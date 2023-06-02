Schwarber is batting leadoff for the Phillies on Friday versus the Nationals, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Manager Rob Thomson is shaking things up in an effort to jump-start a disappointing offense. It's interesting that shifting Schwarber up in the batting order is the move, considering he's gone 2-for-30 over his last nine games to drop his OPS on the season below .700, but he does have a .348 OBP against right-handed pitchers -- and Washington is sending Josiah Gray to the mound.