Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Schwarber opened the scoring with a solo shot on the fourth pitch from Hogan Harris. In the fifth, Schwarber added an RBI single. The outfielder collected his first three-hit game of the season, and he's now batting .254 (17-for-67) with seven homers and 14 RBI in June. For the season, he's at a .187/.332/.455 slash line with 20 long balls, 41 RBI, 43 runs scored and no stolen bases through 72 contests. It's a recurring theme for Schwarber to get hot in the middle of the campaign, and it looks like 2023 is no different.