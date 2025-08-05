Schwarber went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in Monday's 13-3 win over the Orioles.

Schwarber tied the game with a two-run homer in the third inning and followed it up with a grand slam in the sixth. In 16 games since the All-Star break, the 32-year-old has raked to the tune of a 1.260 OPS with 10 homers, 25 RBI and 20 runs scored. He now leads the majors with 94 RBI and ranks second only to Cal Raleigh with 40 long balls, slashing .258/.382/.593 with 79 runs scored and 10 steals across 498 plate appearances.