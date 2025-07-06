Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

That's now 27 homers on the season for the 32-year-old star slugger, who sits third in the National League behind only Shohei Ohtani and Eugenio Suarez in this area. Schwarber has now recorded at least one hit in 11 of his last 16 games as well. During that span, he's slashing a potent .276/.400/.569 with five long balls, two doubles, nine RBI and three stolen bases covering 70 plate appearances.