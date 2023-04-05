Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

He got the Phillies on the board with a solo shot in the first inning off Domingo German, before adding an RBI single in the fifth. Schwarber's blast was his first of the season, and after going 1-for-17 through his first four games with a 0:7 BB:K, the 30-year-old slugger might be finding his rhythm at the plate.