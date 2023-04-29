Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Astros.
Schwarber pulled a 407-foot shot to right field in the first inning, giving the Phillies a 1-0 lead. The former Cub is continuing his "all or nothing" hitting style from last season, when he hit for a .218 batting average with 46 home runs. The 30-year-old is hitting .214 with six homers this year, and is on pace to finish with approximately 36 long balls barring any major injuries or slumps.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Crushes sixth home run•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Hits fifth homer of season•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Clobbers fourth homer of season•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Goes yard in loss•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Slugs first homer of year•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Homers off Darvish in WBC loss•