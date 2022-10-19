Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Schwarber hit a Yu Darvish cutter 488 feet into the second deck of Petco Park to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the six inning. The 29-year-old lefty ended the regular season with four homers in the final four games and looked primed for the postseason, but he was only 1-for-20 prior to Game 1 of the NLCS. Schwarber broke out of his postseason slump in a big way, accounting for two of the Phillies' three hits on the night and reaching base his first three at bats.