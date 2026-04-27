Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.

Schwarber clubbed homer No. 9 on Sunday, taking Atlanta southpaw Aaron Bummer deep in the eighth inning. The All-Star slugger has just three multi-hit games and zero stolen bases through 28 contests, hurting fantasy managers in batting average and steals, but he continues to deliver in the power department. Schwarber is batting only .196, but he does have 14 extra-base hits, 17 RBI, 19 walks and 17 runs scored over 102 at-bats.