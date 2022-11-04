Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series.

Schwarber ignited the Philadelphia crowd with a game-tying homer off Justin Verlander to lead off the bottom of the first, but he was unable to record a hit for the rest of the night. This marked the 29-year-old's fifth postseason homer in 2022, matching the career high he set during his rookie campaign in 2015 while playing for the Cubs. Schwarber's plate discipline has been outstanding all year -- after setting a career high for walks in the regular season (86), he has recorded a remarkable 14 walks in the postseason spanning 64 plate appearances. Schwarber was 1-for-2 with a walk in Game 2 against projected Game 5 starter Framber Valdez.