Schwarber went 0-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and a walk during Game 2's 8-5 loss to the Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

Schwarber recorded his 11th stolen base of the season, but he was unable to match his Game 1 performance that included a single and a solo home run. The 29-year-old outfielder is now 11-for-12 on steal attempts in 2022, but he will look to get back in the hit column as the Phillies return home for Game 3 of the NLCS on Friday night.