Forsythe signed with the Phillies as a non-roster invitee Sunday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Now 33 years old, Forsythe doesn't seem to be a particularly strong candidate to break camp with the team. He's recorded a below-average batting line in three straight seasons and hit just .227/.325/.353 in 101 games for the Rangers last season while striking out a career-high 27.2 percent of the time. He'll be competing with Josh Harrison and Neil Walker for a bench spot.

