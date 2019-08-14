Morrison had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Morrison will join the Phillies ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cubs after putting together a .308/.369/.640 slash line with 18 home runs in 61 games at Triple-A. With Rhys Hoskins entrenched at first base, the veteran slugger figures to serve as a left-handed bench bat for the Phillies. Jake Arrieta (elbow) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.