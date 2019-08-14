Phillies' Logan Morrison: Set to join Phillies
Morrison will have his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Rhys Hoskins is locked in at first base for the Phillies, so Morrison figures to serve as a left-handed bat off the bench for Philadelphia. The veteran slugger struggled across 95 games with the Twins last season (.186/.276/.368) but owns an impressive .308/.369/.640 triple-slash with 18 home runs in 61 games at Triple-A this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...