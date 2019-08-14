Morrison will have his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Rhys Hoskins is locked in at first base for the Phillies, so Morrison figures to serve as a left-handed bat off the bench for Philadelphia. The veteran slugger struggled across 95 games with the Twins last season (.186/.276/.368) but owns an impressive .308/.369/.640 triple-slash with 18 home runs in 61 games at Triple-A this season.

