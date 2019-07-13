Morrison signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Morrison hit .289/.341/.658 with 15 homers in 43 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees system before opting out of his deal. He could eventually serve as a bench bat for the Phillies but is unlikely to be anything more than that unless Rhys Hoskins gets hurt.