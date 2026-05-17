The Phillies signed Trivino to a minor-league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, per MLB's transaction log.

Trevino was DFA'd by the Orioles on Sunday and elected free agency after clearing waivers. He finished the 2025 campaign in Philadelphia and was with the organization until he signed a major-league contract with Baltimore in early May. Trivino has a 2.77 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 13 innings in Triple-A this season.