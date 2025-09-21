Trivino allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Trivino has bounced around with three teams in 2025, but he's settled in with the Phillies nicely thus far. Through his first 6.2 innings with Philadelphia, the veteran right-hander has a 1.35 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB. Trivino may not be able to work his way into the high-leverage picture consistently, but he offers Philly's revamped bullpen another arm with late-inning experience.