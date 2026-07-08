Phillies' Lou Trivino: Heads to IL with back issue

The Phillies placed Trivino on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right thoracic muscle spasm.

Trivino will be eligible to return from the IL on July 22, though even if he's ready to go by then, it's unclear if the Phillies will have a spot available for him in their bullpen. The journeyman reliever was already dropped from the Orioles' 40-man roster earlier this season, and after the Phillies called him up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 30, Trivino proceeded to give up four runs on four hits and four walks over three innings in his three appearances before landing on the shelf.