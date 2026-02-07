Phillies' Lou Trivino: Invited to Phillies' camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trivino signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Saturday and received an invitation to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Trivino finished the 2025 campaign in Philadelphia, where he allowed two earned runs over nine innings while striking out eight batters and walking five. His strong finish will buy him another opportunity with the Phillies, though it's likely he begins the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.