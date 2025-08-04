Trivino agreed to a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old righty reliever will move on to his third organization of the season following stops with the Giants and Dodgers. He saw extended action in the majors with both clubs but failed to hold down a high-leverage role after amassing a 4.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB in 38.2 innings between the two teams. Trivino is expected to begin his time in the Philadelphia organization at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.