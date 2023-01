Head signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in early January and will join the team's major-league camp.

Head recorded a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings as a 31-year-old rookie in 2021, but he stumbled to a 6.28 ERA in 28.2 frames last year, splitting his time between Miami and Baltimore. If he shows hints of his 2021 form this spring, it's possible he earns a low-leverage bullpen role to start the year.