Arraez went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.

The light-hitting infielder tallied a rare showing of multiple extra-base hits, his first such effort since June 30 in Arizona as a member of the Giants. Arraez is targeting his fourth career batting title in 2026, jockeying primarily with Nick Gonzales, Otto Lopez and Gabriel Moreno in the race for the National League crown at this stage of the season. He's hitting an MLB-best .315 in 143 games on the year, and Arraez is batting .291 with two homers, nine doubles, 17 RBI and 14 runs scored over 148 at-bats since being dealt to the Phillies.