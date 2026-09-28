Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Arraez (ankle) will not be included on the National League Wild Card series roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Arraez suffered a left ankle sprain last Thursday while trying to avoid a tag at first base, and he has yet to resume baseball activities. It's possible he will return to play at some point if the Phillies advance, but Arraez's health status for the time being is very much up in the air. Otto Kemp will take Arraez's spot on the Phillies' roster.