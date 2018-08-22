Avilan was dealt to Philadelphia from the White Sox in exchange for Felix Paulino.

Avilan will add a much needed left-handed arm to the Phillies' bullpen, especially with southpaw Aaron Loup (forearm) currently on the DL. Across 58 appearances with Chicago this year, Avilan logged a 3.86 ERA and 1.36 WHIP to go along with a 46:14 K:BB over 39.2 innings. Manager Gabe Kapler will have the chance to utilize Avilan as a LOOGY in high-leverage spots. In order to make room for Avilan on the 40-man roster, Jose Taveras was designated for assignment.