Garcia (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Sunday.

Garcia will be good to go for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader after being on the shelf since July 12 and missing just the minimum amount of time. He typically pitches in low-leverage situations, but could be called upon in a short-handed bullpen if starter Vince Velasquez is unable to provide a deep outing.

More News
Our Latest Stories