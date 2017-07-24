Phillies' Luis Garcia: Earns first save of campaign
Garcia recorded a strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during a scoreless ninth inning to record his first save of the season in Sunday's win over Milwaukee.
Hector Neris had pitched in each of the past two games, so that's likely why Garcia entered in the ninth for the save opportunity. However, the Philadelphia closer job has been somewhat fluid all season, so it isn't out of the question that Garcia sees more work closing out games moving forward. He should at least be on your fantasy radar, and especially if you're chasing saves.
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...