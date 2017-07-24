Garcia recorded a strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during a scoreless ninth inning to record his first save of the season in Sunday's win over Milwaukee.

Hector Neris had pitched in each of the past two games, so that's likely why Garcia entered in the ninth for the save opportunity. However, the Philadelphia closer job has been somewhat fluid all season, so it isn't out of the question that Garcia sees more work closing out games moving forward. He should at least be on your fantasy radar, and especially if you're chasing saves.