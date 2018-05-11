Garcia pitched a scoreless eighth inning Thursday against the Giants, not allowing a single baserunner and earning his seventh hold of the season.

Garcia entered the game with a three-run lead and didn't have any trouble keeping the lead at three. He faced the top three hitters in the Giants' order, getting one popout and a pair of groundouts. His ERA now sits at 3.00 through 15 innings. So far this season, Garcia has been used in the second-highest leverage situations in the Phillies' bullpen after closer Hector Neris, suggesting that he could be the reliever to own if Neris gets injured. That situation could change with the return of Pat Neshek, but that won't happen for at least another month, as Neshek recently suffered a forearm strain while rehabbing his shoulder injury.