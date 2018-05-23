Garcia threw 1.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Braves, striking out three without allowing a single baserunner.

Garcia didn't allow the ball to leave the infield, getting two groundouts to go with his trio of strikeouts. The Phillies' bullpen is currently undergoing a transition period with no clear closer, but Garcia doesn't seem to be in the mix for saves at the moment. The veteran has been used in the most important situations for the Phillies this season, at least by Leverage Index, though he's only once pitched in the ninth inning. The team clearly trusts him in key situations, and it wouldn't be too surprising to see him in the mix for saves at some point this year, but there have been no indications of that happening any time soon.