Garcia earned his tenth hold of the season Sunday against the Brewers, allowing two hits in two thirds of an inning, striking out one batter.

Garcia has just one save on the season but looked to be in line for a second when he entered the game in the top of the ninth with a one-run lead. He got two outs against the bottom of the Brewers' order but then allowed back-to-back hits to pinch hitter Domingo Santana and leadoff man Lorenzo Cain before being removed in favor of Tommy Hunter, who got the final out and the save. Despite getting the ball in the ninth inning, Garcia doesn't seem likely to make a real push for the closer's job, as the Phillies appear to be firmly committed to a committee approach.