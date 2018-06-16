Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right wrist strain Saturday.

Garcia struggled in his last appearance, giving up three earned runs on four hits without getting a single out Tuesday against the Rockies. It's possible his issues were injury-related. Jake Thompson and Yacksiel Rios were called up to replace Garcia and Mark Leiter Jr., who was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

