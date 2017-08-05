Garcia was tagged with his third loss of the season after allowing a run on two walks and a hit in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

Garcia has moved into a setup role after the departures of Pat Neshek and Joaquin Benoit. He has hit a bit of a rough patch of late, having allowed runs in three of his last four appearances. The Phillies recently brought Edubray Ramos back from the minors and could move him into the eighth inning role if Garcia's struggles continue.