Garcia will open the year with Low-A Lakewood, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

He may not be the top prospect in the Phillies' system, but Garcia has the most hype right now in dynasty leagues of any Phillies prospect. He broke out in the Gulf Coast League last year, showcasing a potentially plus hit tool, plus speed and plus defense at shortstop. Garcia will eventually need to show he can use the whole field (56.3 Pull%) and get to a modicum of pop against advanced pitchers, but at 18 years old, he is well ahead of schedule.

