Phillies' Luis Garcia: Rehabbing at Triple-A
Garcia (wrist) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley over the weekend, making two appearances and giving up two runs on three hits over 1.2 innings.
The 31-year-old, who owns a 4.74 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 24.2 innings for the big club this season, has been on the shelf since June 12 with the strained right wrist. Garcia may make another appearance or two in the minors before likely rejoining the Phillies shortly after the All-Star break.
