Garcia threw a scoreless inning in Sunday's loss to the Padres, striking out three while walking one.

Garcia has been used in a fairly high-leverage role this season, though he wasn't on Sunday, as he entered with a five-run deficit. His 3.58 ERA is solid, backed up by strong peripherals (including a 27.4 percent strikeout rate and a 7.4 percent walk rate), but four other Philadelphia relievers have lower ERAs, making him an unlikely candidate to move into a closing role.