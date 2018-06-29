Phillies' Luis Garcia: Throws bullpen session
Garcia (wrist) threw a bullpen session Thursday, the Phillies' official site reports.
Garcia has been out for two weeks with a right wrist strain but appears to be nearing a return. He's expected to need at least one more bullpen session before being activated.
