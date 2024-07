The Phillies transferred Ortiz (shoulder/ankle/forearm) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ortiz has been out virtually all season with injuries, first to his ankle and more recently to his shoulder and forearm. This transaction doesn't alter his timetable since he's eligible for activation at any time, but it's not clear when Ortiz might be ready to pitch again.