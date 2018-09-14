Phillies' Maikel Franco: Absent from Friday's lineup

Franco (neck, shoulder) is out of the lineup against the Marlins on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Franco will remain on the bench for a second straight game while he continues to nurse neck tightness and a shoulder bruise. Carlos Santana will pick up a rare start at third base while Rhys Hoskins gets the nod at first for the series opener. Consider Franco day-to-day prior to Saturday's outing.