Phillies' Maikel Franco: Approach change driving improved performance

Franco's recent hot streak can be attributed to a newfound ability to use the whole field, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The third baseman has hit .330/.376/.642 with nine homers over his last 32 games. Prior to his hot streak, Franco had hit just 14.4 percent of balls the to the opposite field. In the last six weeks, he's hit a full quarter of balls the other way. He had seemed to be on his last chance to remain part of the Phillies' future but now seems well-placed to keep his job, as his numbers compare favorably to potentially available third basemen like Asdrubal Cabrera and Mike Moustakas.