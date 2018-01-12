Phillies' Maikel Franco: Avoids arbitration with Phillies

Franco agreed to a one-year, $2.95 million deal with the Phillies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

This is Franco's first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. He is coming off a pretty brutal season (.230/.281/.409) where he finished with a negative-0.5 fWAR. Franco should still serve as the Phillies' everyday third baseman in the early going, but he could start to lose out on at-bats if he doesn't show significant improvement in April and May.