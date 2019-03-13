Phillies' Maikel Franco: Back in action

Franco (illness) will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter and bat sixth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Franco has battled the flu in recent days, but his inclusion in the lineup suggests he's moved past the ailment. The 26-year-old is poised to open the season as the Phillies' primary third baseman, but he won't necessarily be extended a full-time role with the team eager to find at-bats for utility man Scott Kingery.